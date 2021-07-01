Man accused of shooting four people on New Year's Day in Galesburg wanted for attempted murder

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Kyle D. Reddick.

GALESBURG, Ill. — A man who has been accused of shooting and injuring four people on New Year's Day is wanted for attempted murder, according to a statement from the Galesburg Police Department.

Kyle D. Reddick was identified as the suspect after an investigation into the January 1st shooting, said police. As of Wednesday afternoon, January 6, he remained at large.

The four people who were shot are expected to survive, said police. They were shot around 2:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Monroe Street.

There was no word on whether the victims knew the suspect.