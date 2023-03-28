Sheriff's office official identifies body found in Maquon storage unit as former police chief

Rick Young's remains were discovered in the storage unit on Oct. 7, 2022. He was 71.

The body of a man found decomposing in a Maquon storage unit back in October has officially been identified as the small Illinois town's former police chief, Rick Young.

Due to the condition of his body, authorities told News 8 back in October that identifying him would take "quite a while."

Young's family confirmed his identity with News 8 back in February. He was 71 when he died. During a candlelight vigil, one of his neighbors told News 8 that Young was more than a cop — he was a friend.

"Rick watched over them just as much as he watched over everyone else in our small community," the neighbor said. "He wasn't a perfect man, but he was a man with a good, kind heart who deserves so much more dignity and respect than what he received. He deserves to be remembered for the man that he was."

The woman accused of his death is 50-year-old Marcy Oglesby. Just this month, murder charges were dropped against Oglesby during a motion hearing. The remaining charges against Oglesby include concealment of death, FOID/firearm ineligibilities and forgery.

Oglesby is due in court for a pretrial conference next Monday, April 3.