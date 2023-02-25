Community members attend candlelight vigil for former Maquon police chief

Dozens of people packed the United Methodist Church, sharing memories and offering prayers for Richard "Rick" Young.

MAQUON, Ill. — Community members, family and friends gathered on Friday night at a candlelight vigil to remember Richard "Rick" Young, the former Maquon police chief.

The group filled almost the entire United Methodist Church. Several people spoke about their memories of Young and how much he was loved by and involved in his community.

His neighbor recalled moving in near him and how he watched her kids grow up.

"Rick the cop became Rick our friend," she said. "As much as I would like to think our family and kids were extra special to Rick, we weren't. Rick watched over them just as much as he watched over everyone else in our small community. He wasn't a perfect man, but he was a man with a good, kind heart who deserves so much more dignity and respect than what he received. He deserves to be remembered for the man that he was."

Young was found dead in a Maquon storage unit last October.

Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 Knox County deputies responded to the Maquon storage unit after complaints of a suspicious smell. The deputies contacted the facility's manager and 50-year-old Marcy Oglesby, the unit's renter, and began a search.

Oglesby claimed that the smell came from an opossum that had previously died in the unit. When police came across a large box that she refused to open, Oglesby admitted that there was a body inside it. She was then taken into custody and received her initial charge of concealment of death.

Oglesby has since been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery by administering a dangerous substance and concealment of a homicide death.

A toxicology report revealed that a high level of a toxic chemical commonly found in eyedrops was found in Young's system.

"He would do anything for anybody," Danny Thomas said. "He was always there. I mean, it didn't matter what time of day or night it was, if there was something happening, he was there."

Thomas is a former mayor of Maquon and friend of Young's. He also remembers being on the committee that interview Young for a job at the police department.

"He hadn't had training or anything yet, but we thought he'd be a good fit, he was a nice person," Thomas said. "We got the board convinced and got him sent to the training school stage."

Young's former sister-in-law Denise Kruzan said the family will hold a celebration of life for Young once the court proceedings have finished.