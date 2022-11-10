Woman charged with concealment of death following discovery of remains in Maquon storage unit

Authorities arrested Marcy L. Oglesby, 50, of Maquon on a warrant for concealment of death, which is a Class 4 felony in Illinois.

Example video title will go here for this video

MAQUON, Ill. — A 50-year-old woman is charged with concealment of death after the discovery of a decomposing body in a Maquon storage unit last week, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives arrested Marcy L. Oglesby of Maquon on Tuesday on a warrant for concealment of death, which is a Class 4 Felony in Illinois. According to Illinois law, a person is charged with concealment of death "when he or she knowingly conceals the death of any other person with knowledge that such other person has died by homicidal means."

Authorities also arrested Oglesby on two Fulton County warrants for fraud and deceptive practices, however, those charges are unrelated to this case.

Oglesby is in custody with a bond of $10,000 with 10% to apply.

The investigation continues for the Knox County Sheriff's Department. An autopsy was conducted on Monday to identify the remains, but the sheriff's office said identifying them will have to wait until DNA results or dental records can be confirmed.

"It'll be quite a while before we get all of the results back from that autopsy," Sgt. Brad Davis said. "But as for now ... we're just still doing the backgrounds and just working on beginning the investigation."

Knox County deputies responded to the Robert Self-Storage on 105 East 3rd St. in Maquon around 6 p.m. Friday for a complaint of a suspicious odor. They met with the manager of the business and the renter of the unit where the smell was coming from. The renter unlocked and opened the unit for deputies and claimed the smell was from an opossum that died in the unit.

Deputies asked the renter to open a large box that was sitting in the unit. They didn't open it, but they did tell deputies that a body was in there. Authorities have not confirmed if the renter is Oglesby.

Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel