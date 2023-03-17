Murder charges dropped in case of decomposing body found in Maquon storage unit

Multiple charges were dismissed against Marcy Oglesby, 50, with a charge of concealment of a death remaining.

GALESBURG, Ill. — Murder charges were dropped against a woman after a decomposing body was found in a storage unit in Maquon in October 2022, during a motion hearing held Thursday in a Knox County courtroom.

Marcy Oglesby, 50, of Maquon, was arrested shortly after the discovery and initially charged with concealment of a death.

Additional charges were added in February, but most of those charges were dropped by Knox County Judge Andrew Doyle during the motion hearing on March 16.

Those dropped charges include murder/strong probability to kill or injure, attempted murder, aggravated battery by ingesting a toxic substance, and concealment of a homicidal death.

The remaining charges include concealment of a death, FOID/firearm ineligibilities, and forgery. Authorities first arrested Oglesby on two Fulton County warrants for fraud and deceptive practices, unrelated to the Knox County discovery.

The victim was confirmed to be Richard 'Rick' Young, a former Maquon Police Chief.

On Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, Knox County deputies responded to the Maquon storage unit after complaints of a suspicious smell. The deputies contacted the facility's manager and Oglesby, the unit's renter, and began a search.

Oglesby claimed that the smell came from an opossum that had previously died in the unit. When police came across a large box that she refused to open, Oglesby admitted that there was a body inside it. She was then taken into custody and received her initial charge of concealment of death.