Burlington police arrest 22-year-old for robbing pizza delivery driver

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A 22-year-old man was arrested early Sunday, June 26 for robbing a pizza delivery driver and fleeing from police, according to the Burlington Police Department.
The robbery was reported at about 2 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South 6th Street in Burlington. The delivery driver told police a suspect stole his money bag and drove away, according to a release from the department.
Deputies with the Des Moines County Sheriff's Office located a vehicle matching the description and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. However, the suspect, 22-year-old Taran Deshawn Branton, failed to stop. A police chase ensued.
Ultimately, Branton was detained and taken to the Des Moines County Correctional Facility on the following charges: first-degree theft, eluding, driving while barred, violation of one-way traffic and speeding. He is being held on bond at the facility as of Monday, June 27 pending an initial court appearance.
Anyone with additional information regarding the robbery was asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at 319-753-8375 or Crime Stoppers at 319-753-6835.