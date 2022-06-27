Burlington police arrest 22-year-old for robbing pizza delivery driver

The robbery occurred at about 2 a.m. Sunday on South 6th Street in Burlington.

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A 22-year-old man was arrested early Sunday, June 26 for robbing a pizza delivery driver and fleeing from police, according to the Burlington Police Department.

The robbery was reported at about 2 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South 6th Street in Burlington. The delivery driver told police a suspect stole his money bag and drove away, according to a release from the department.

Deputies with the Des Moines County Sheriff's Office located a vehicle matching the description and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. However, the suspect, 22-year-old Taran Deshawn Branton, failed to stop. A police chase ensued.

Ultimately, Branton was detained and taken to the Des Moines County Correctional Facility on the following charges: first-degree theft, eluding, driving while barred, violation of one-way traffic and speeding. He is being held on bond at the facility as of Monday, June 27 pending an initial court appearance.