Fireworks in QC: When you can set them off or go to shows

MOLINE, Ill. — As the fourth of July approaches this year, Quad Citizens will be seeing firework shows getting geared up, fireworks stands showing their wares, and warnings about firework safety.

We're compiling information about fireworks in the area here; from when and where shows are, how you can stay safe, and when you're allowed to use them at home if they're legal where you are.

Firework displays

Many QC communities put on official shows around July 4th for everyone to get their fix of holiday fireworks.

Don't see an event on the list? Let us know by sending us a message on Facebook or through our "Contact Us" page, and we'll add it to the list.

Fireworks begin at dusk at River Bend Park on July 3

Part of the Fireworks on the Riverfront July 4th event

Sunday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m. over the Mississippi River

Annual fireworks show put on by Davenport and Rock Island visible from both sides of the river

Viewing areas located at LeClaire Park, Schwiebert Park, Quinlan Court, and Modern Woodman Park if you have tickets to the River Bandits game

Each viewing area has its own activity schedule with different events throughout the evening prior to the show

Bettendorf 4th of July

Fireworks begin at dusk at Middle Park on July 4 following the city's Fourth of July festivities

Muscatine 4th of July

Fireworks begin at dusk over the Mississippi River on July 4

Part of the City's Fourth of July celebration

Fireworks begin at dusk at Richmond Hill Park on July 2

Big Bang Boom - Galesburg

Fireworks begin at 9:00 p.m. at Lake Story Park on July 4

Home Firework hours

In Iowa, consumer fireworks can legally be set off between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. on July 4 and the weekends immediately proceeding and following. However, city ordinances take precedence and can limit these hours or use entirely. According to Iowa Code, Violating these hours means committing a simple misdemeanor and can result in hefty fines. Check your local government's website to search for local fireworks times.

Davenport – 5-10 p.m. July 3-4.

Bettendorf – 2-11 p.m. July 3-4.

Muscatine – 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 3-4

Fireworks are illegal to possess or use in Illinois unless a permit is issued for a professional firework display.