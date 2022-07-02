x
Fireworks in QC: When you can set them off or go to shows

Fireworks season is near as July 4 approaches, so we're keeping track of when and where fireworks shows are and if they're legal where you live, how you can use them

MOLINE, Ill. — As the fourth of July approaches this year, Quad Citizens will be seeing firework shows getting geared up, fireworks stands showing their wares, and warnings about firework safety.

We're compiling information about fireworks in the area here; from when and where shows are, how you can stay safe, and when you're allowed to use them at home if they're legal where you are.

Firework displays

Many QC communities put on official shows around July 4th for everyone to get their fix of holiday fireworks.

Fireworks on the Riverfront - East Moline

Red, White & Boom

Bettendorf 4th of July

Muscatine 4th of July

Thrill on the Hill Fireworks Show - Geneseo

  • Fireworks begin at dusk at Richmond Hill Park on July 2

Big Bang Boom - Galesburg

Fireworks begin at 9:00 p.m. at Lake Story Park on July 4

Home Firework hours

In Iowa, consumer fireworks can legally be set off between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. on July 4 and the weekends immediately proceeding and following. However, city ordinances take precedence and can limit these hours or use entirely. According to Iowa Code, Violating these hours means committing a simple misdemeanor and can result in hefty fines. Check your local government's website to search for local fireworks times.

  • Davenport – 5-10 p.m. July 3-4.
  • Bettendorf – 2-11 p.m. July 3-4.
  • Muscatine – 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 3-4

Fireworks are illegal to possess or use in Illinois unless a permit is issued for a professional firework display.

Firework safety tips

  • Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.
  • Avoid buying fireworks that are packaged in brown paper because this is often a sign that the fireworks were made for professional displays and that they could pose a danger to consumers.
  • Always have an adult supervise fireworks activities. Parents don't realize that young children suffer injuries from sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees - hot enough to melt some metals.
  • Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.
  • Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.
  • Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
  • Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishaps.
  • Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly.
  • Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.
  • After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding it to prevent a trash fire.
  • Make sure fireworks are legal in your area before buying or using them.

