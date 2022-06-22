Scene clear along 12th Street in Davenport following heavy law enforcement presence

12th Street has since reopened and an armored vehicle has left the scene as of 4:12 p.m.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A home along the 1600 block of 12th Street in Davenport was surrounded by Davenport police and agents with the FBI Wednesday evening but is now clear.

News 8's Josh Lamberty was at the scene where he witnessed an armored vehicle leave the area. The area between N Division and Sturdevant streets has been reopened to traffic.

The FBI had told News 8 to stay on the opposite side of the street next to the Putnam Museum and Science Center "for everyone's safety." Authorities have not disclosed what the situation is, but News 8 could hear officers yelling toward the back door of the house.

