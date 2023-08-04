One hospitalized after early morning shooting in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A 20-year-old man is in this hospital with severe injuries after a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Rock Island Police Department
At about 1:30 a.m. on April 8, officers responded to the 2200 block of 4th Avenue after a report of shots fired and found the scene of the incident nearby in the 300 block of 22nd Street.
Shortly after they arrived, police were informed that a 20-year-man had been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries to his neck.
The Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating and no further information is currently available.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.
