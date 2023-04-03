Four in custody including a 14-year-old in fatal stabbing incident in Kewanee

The victim was stabbed multiple times Saturday night.

KEWANEE, Ill. — Kewanee Police are investigating a deadly stabbing incident from over the weekend. Police said it happened Saturday, April 1st, 2023 around 9:24 pm. It happened near North Lakeview Avenue and Hope Way.

When police arrived they say they found a 38-year-old man on the ground with multiple stab wounds to the chest and abdomen. A press release from the department said that the responding police officer began performing CPR and called paramedics. When they arrived on the scene, they transported the victim to OSF Saint Luke's Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Police have identified the victim as Clifton Parks of Kewanee, Illinois.

Police said they began to search the area for any suspects. Police said they spoke to witnesses and identified suspects. Police arrested a 14-year-ld and 16-year-old both from Kewanee. The 14-year-old was given preliminary charges of Mob Action and Aggravated Battery. The 16-year-old was given preliminary charges of 2nd degree murder and mob action. Police say both juveniles have been taken to the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Center in Galesburg.

Other arrests have been made, including 34-year-old Justin Kentner of Kewanee. Kentner is being charged with Aggravated Battery and Obstructing Justice according to police. Kentner was taken to the Henry County Jail. 35-year-old Andrea Peach of Kewanee was arrested for obstructing justice and was issued a notice to appear in court on May 22nd, 2023 at 1:00 pm.

Police said the incident is being investigated as a homicide. If anyone has any additional information related to the investigation, they are encouraged to contact the Kewanee Police Department at (309) 853-1911.