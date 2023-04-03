2 teens arrested after school shooting threats at Davenport North, United Township

Officers at both schools responded to the threats Monday morning and found there was no immediate danger in both cases.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two teenagers were arrested after making separate threats of violence to Davenport North and United Township High Schools, according to releases from the Davenport Police and East Moline Police departments.

In the Davenport incident, a 15-year-old is in custody following a false threat allegedly made to North High School Monday morning, according to the Davenport Police Department.

At about 11:30 a.m. on April 3, Davenport school resource officers learned of a possible threat to students and staff at North High School, and police responded to the school to ensure safety.

Investigators later found that there was no immediate threat to the building or anyone in it.

Due to the seriousness of the threats and the disruption of school, the 15-year-old was arrested and charged with threats of terrorism and false reports of a bomb. They have been sent to the Juvenile Detention Center.

This incident remains under investigation; no further information is available at this time.

In the East Moline incident, the police department was alerted to a school shooting threat at United Township High School that was sent through the social media app Snapchat. The threat implied the shooting would happen Monday, April 3.

The investigation revealed that the threat was not a valid threat, but extra security and precautions were taken at UTHS on Monday.

A suspect was identified as a 16-year-old female student from UTHS who was then arrested for disorderly conduct in transmitting a threat of violence toward a school. The student was released to a parent, and the case will be handed over to the juvenile court system.

The United Township School District will also consider disciplinary action after the case is reviewed.

Anyone with any further information on this case should contact the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1555, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app.