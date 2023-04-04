Man injured in Rock Island shooting says 2 people shot at him

The Rock Island Police Department said the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon during the storms.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A 30-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the leg in Rock Island Tuesday afternoon, according to the Rock Island Police Department.

Police responded to the 1200 block of 14th 1/2 Street at 12:17 p.m. Once they were in the area, police found the scene in the 1400 block of 13th Avenue.

However, they didn't know about the victim until 12:38 p.m. when he arrived at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police said his injuries are non-life-threatening.

The victim told police that he had been walking in the area of the scene when two unknown subjects shot at him for an unknown reason. The victim ran to his house and was driven to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Rock Island police are still investigating the incident.