Man seriously hurt in second Rock Falls shooting

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — Rock Falls Police are investigating if there's any connection between a shooting late Wednesday night and one from earlier that day on East 6th Street.

Police received multiple 911 calls around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3 about gun shots near 210 3rd Avenue - right behind the Whiskey Barrel Bar & Grill.

When police got there, they found a man with serious life-threatening injuries inside an apartment building, as well as shell casings outside.

The man was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition. His identity has yet to be released.

A witness to the shooting reported a black man with a red shirt and dreadlocks running west from the shooting scene.