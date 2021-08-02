Rock Falls man killed in Ogle County crash

66-year-old Terry Richards died on Saturday, July 31 after police say another driver failed to yield the right of way.

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. — A Rock Falls man was killed after a car collided with his motorcycle at the intersection of Lowell Park Road and Pines Road in Ogle County on Saturday, July 31.

According to Illinois State Police, 30-year-old Katherine McConnell, of Rock Falls, was driving a 2014 Ford Focus north on Lowell Park Road when she failed to yield the right of way to a motorcyclist at a four-way stop. The vehicles collided.

The motorcyclist, 66-year-old Terry Richards, was riding a 2000 Yamaha Roadstar motorcycle, police said in a statement. He was air lifted to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford, where he died.

McConnell was also transported to a nearby hospital. She's been charged with failure to yield, no valid driver’s license and no insurance.