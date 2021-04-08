Man killed, woman injured in Rock Falls shooting

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting in Rock Falls early Wednesday morning.
Police received a 911 call just before 5 a.m. on Wednesday, August 4 about a shooting in the 200 block of East 6th Street, just east of Sauk Valley Motors.
When police arrived on scene they found a man who had died and woman who was injured. She was taken to the hospital.
Names of the victims are not being released right now. An investigation is underway.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Rock Falls Police at 815-622-1140 or Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867.