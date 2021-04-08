Man killed, woman injured in Rock Falls shooting

It happened just before 5 a.m. on Wednesday, August 4 in the 200 block of E 6th Street - near Sauk Valley Motors.

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting in Rock Falls early Wednesday morning.

Police received a 911 call just before 5 a.m. on Wednesday, August 4 about a shooting in the 200 block of East 6th Street, just east of Sauk Valley Motors.

When police arrived on scene they found a man who had died and woman who was injured. She was taken to the hospital.

Names of the victims are not being released right now. An investigation is underway.