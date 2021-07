The Rock Falls Fire Department said two people were onboard the plane, both refused medical treatment.

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — Crews responded to a plane crash in Whiteside County on Saturday, July 24.

Rock Falls Fire Department Captain Matt Kobbeman told News 8 it happened around 6 p.m. just south of the Whiteside County Airport.

Kobbeman said the plane, which was part of the Whiteside County Airshow, landed in a cornfield and ended up on its top.

Fire officials said two people were onboard and both refused medical treatment.