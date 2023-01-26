Kia Sportage, medical supplies confiscated from Madison Russo's apartment in search warrant

Law enforcement took many items from the Bettendorf woman's apartment during a search warrant on Jan. 23, including medical supplies and $346 in cash.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Editor's note: The video above is from Jan. 24.

The woman accused of faking cancer to solicit more than $37,000 in donations had many items confiscated from her Bettendorf apartment during a search warrant on Monday, including cash, medical equipment and a 2023 Kia Sportage.

As of this publishing, 19-year-old Madison Russo is out on bond, which was paid for by an individual with the same name as the GoFundMe organizer, Tom Boulund. News 8 has attempted to contact him many times but has yet to get a hold of him.

The search warrant completed on Jan. 23 recovered the following items:

Medical equipment such as an IV pole, IV tubes and medical bandages.

2023 Kia Sportage.

$346 in cash.

An iPhone with a black case.

A brown wig.

Two different planners.

Four pages of emails from "Coach Chela."

Financial statements with bank information, including information about another person.

Two prescription bottles prescribed to another person.

Receipts.

Gift cards.

Michael Kors purse.

Other court documents say that Russo will be in court on March 2 at 11 a.m. for her arraignment.

Those who have donated to the fake GoFundMe can still receive their refund by visiting www.gofundme.com/contact/suggest/donor to fill out a claim form.

The form requires the donor's full name, phone number, e-mail address, the link to the fraudulent campaign (which can be accessed by clicking/tapping here), the way they came to know of the fundraiser or its beneficiary and the reason for the refund.

Donors can also provide a short statement of their concerns as well as any relevant photo evidence in the form of a JPEG or PNG image or a PDF file.

Eldridge police are also asking those who donated to Russo's fundraiser to contact the department at 563-285-3916 or by emailing them at police@cityofeldridge.org.