x
Crime

Kia Sportage, medical supplies confiscated from Madison Russo's apartment in search warrant

Law enforcement took many items from the Bettendorf woman's apartment during a search warrant on Jan. 23, including medical supplies and $346 in cash.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Editor's note: The video above is from Jan. 24. 

The woman accused of faking cancer to solicit more than $37,000 in donations had many items confiscated from her Bettendorf apartment during a search warrant on Monday, including cash, medical equipment and a 2023 Kia Sportage. 

As of this publishing, 19-year-old Madison Russo is out on bond, which was paid for by an individual with the same name as the GoFundMe organizer, Tom Boulund. News 8 has attempted to contact him many times but has yet to get a hold of him.

The search warrant completed on Jan. 23 recovered the following items: 

  • Medical equipment such as an IV pole, IV tubes and medical bandages. 
  • 2023 Kia Sportage.
  • $346 in cash. 
  • An iPhone with a black case. 
  • A brown wig.
  • Two different planners.
  • Four pages of emails from "Coach Chela."
  • Financial statements with bank information, including information about another person.
  • Two prescription bottles prescribed to another person. 
  • Receipts.
  • Gift cards. 
  • Michael Kors purse.

Other court documents say that Russo will be in court on March 2 at 11 a.m. for her arraignment. 

Those who have donated to the fake GoFundMe can still receive their refund by visiting www.gofundme.com/contact/suggest/donor to fill out a claim form.

The form requires the donor's full name, phone number, e-mail address, the link to the fraudulent campaign (which can be accessed by clicking/tapping here), the way they came to know of the fundraiser or its beneficiary and the reason for the refund. 

Donors can also provide a short statement of their concerns as well as any relevant photo evidence in the form of a JPEG or PNG image or a PDF file.

Eldridge police are also asking those who donated to Russo's fundraiser to contact the department at 563-285-3916 or by emailing them at police@cityofeldridge.org.

