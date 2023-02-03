Eldridge police seize $33,000 from Madison Russo bank accounts

Court documents show that on Jan. 30, authorities seized over $33,000 and property of unknown value from three bank accounts belonging to Russo and a family member.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Scott County authorities have seized over $33,000 of money and property from bank accounts belonging to Madison Russo and a family member, according to court documents filed on Feb. 2.

The document, a petition for forfeiture filed by Assistant Scott County Attorney Robert Cusack, shows that on Monday, Jan. 30, the Eldridge Police Department seized assets belonging to Madison and another family member, Peggy Russo.

The seized assets consisted of $33,230.76 of U.S. currency and an unknown amount of other property from three bank accounts — two belonging to Madison and one belonging to Madison and Peggy — with US Bank.

The $33,000 figure is just a few thousand short of the nearly $38,000 Madison is accused of soliciting with her allegedly false cancer fundraiser.

The type of forfeiture that the Scott County Attorney's Office seeks can be used to seize assets that are illegally possessed, acquired by criminal means or intended to be used to facilitate criminal activity.

This is the second time Madison's property has been seized by police, following a Jan. 23 search warrant that recovered medical supplies, wigs, some cash and more.

According to court records, Madison is scheduled to be arraigned on March 2 at 11 a.m. She remains out of jail after she was bailed out by her GoFundMe campaign organizer Tom Bouland.