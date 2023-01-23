19-year-old Bettendorf woman arrested for soliciting over $37K with false cancer claims

Madison Russo, 19, allegedly faked having cancer for months. Police claim she posted frequently to social media about her fake illness before getting caught.

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A 19-year-old Bettendorf woman is in custody after an investigation revealed she had been faking cancer to solicit thousands of dollars in donations.

On Wednesday, Jan. 11 around 6 p.m., the Eldridge Police Department was made aware of 19-year-old Madison Russo, who was suspected of stealing over $37,303 from over 439 donors by using false claims that she, "suffered from Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, Stage 2 Pancreatic Cancer and a tumor, the size of a football, that wrapped around her spine."

Russo shared her story publicly through social media and a GoFundMe page, which was featured in the North Scott Press newspaper on Oct. 18. Russo also discussed her cancer journey as a guest speaker at St. Ambrose University, The National Pancreatic Foundation and on the Project Purple podcast.

Anonymous witnesses met with the investigating officer on Jan. 11 to discuss the medical discrepancies found in photos Russo posted to her social media sites.

Investigators learned that via her GoFundMe, Russo accepted private donations from other businesses, nonprofit organizations, school districts and Quad Citizens.

A search warrant was carried out at her Bettendorf residence, but officials found no evidence.

Subpoenas for medical records were obtained which revealed that Russo has never been diagnosed with any form of cancer or tumor from any medical facilities within the Quad Cities or surrounding communities.

On Monday, Jan. 23, Russo was arrested for theft by means of deception on the St. Ambrose University campus.

She's being held on a $10,000 cash-only bond at the Scott County Jail.

Community members are encouraged to assist investigators as they attempt to locate any citizens or businesses that have donated to Russo.

This is an ongoing investigation.