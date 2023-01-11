Man pleads guilty after 2022 killing of girlfriend

A Goose Lake man appeared in court on Monday via his attorney, pleading guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and operating while under the influence.

A Goose Lake man appeared in court on Monday via his attorney and plead guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and operating while under the influence, according to court documents.

26-year-old Logan Voss withdrew his initial plea of not guilty, signing a written plea of guilty to the mentioned charges.

The plea agreement stipulates that a charge of homicide by vehicle would be dropped in exchange for his guilty plea to the charges mentioned above.

The Iowa District Court for Scott County accepted Voss' plea, and his sentencing is scheduled for April. 5, 2023.

On Feb. 15, 2022, Voss was engaged in an argument with his girlfriend, 30-year-old Ashleigh N. Decker, when he ran her over as she tried to exit the vehicle.

Officers were able to locate Voss' Chevy Silverado with Decker on the ground behind the front passenger wheel with an apparent head injury, according to police. Evidence revealed a tire had run her over, and emergency medical responders confirmed she was dead at the scene.

According to police, Voss admitted to consuming six beers and two tequila shots in a timespan of two hours earlier that night at the Treehouse Pub and Eatery on Kimberly Road prior to getting into the truck.