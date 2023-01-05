x
Man shot dead, another seriously wounded in Davenport

A 40-year-old man is dead and another man hospitalized with serious injuries after a early Thursday morning shooting in Davenport.
Credit: WQAD

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One man is dead and another man seriously wounded after an early Thursday morning shooting in Davenport, according to a Davenport Police Department media release.

On Thursday around 2:19 p.m., police responded to the area of Third and Pine Streets to a report of gunshots. 

Upon arriving, officers found two men with apparent gunshot wounds.

A 40-year-old man was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

A second victim, a 33-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. 

No other injuries were reported. This does not appear to be a random act of violence. This incident remains under investigation; no further information is available at this time. 

