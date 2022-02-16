Police: Drunken man runs over, kills girlfriend with truck after fight in Bettendorf

Logan Voss of Goose Lake, Iowa, was drunk when he allegedly ran over his girlfriend with his truck after a fight Tuesday night, Feb. 15 in Bettendorf.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Logan Voss of Goose Lake, Iowa, admitted to police he ran over his girlfriend Tuesday night on 13th Street in Bettendorf, according to a news release from the Bettendorf Police Department.

Police documents say Bettendorf officers responded at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to the report of a distressed man, covered in blood, asking for help from a passerby at the Sara Mini Mart on State Street.

Twenty-four-year-old Voss, with slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and the odor of alcohol on his breath, told police he had a fight with his girlfriend, and when she tried to exit on the passenger side, he braked and ran her over.

Officers were able to locate Voss' Chevy Silverado with a woman on the ground behind the front passenger wheel with an apparent head injury, according to police. Evidence revealed a tire had run her over, and emergency medical responders confirmed she was dead at the scene.

According to police, Voss admitted to consuming six beers and two tequila shots in a timespan of two hours earlier that night at the Treehouse Pub and Eatery on Kimberly Road prior to getting into the truck.

Voss was charged with homicide by vehicle while under the influence and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was arrested and taken into custody Wednesday morning, Feb. 16, according to Bettendorf police.

The victim's name was withheld Wednesday pending the notification of her family.