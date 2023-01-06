Jimena Jinez, now 20, pleaded guilty in December to stabbing 14-year-old Lyric Stewart to death in 2020.

A Rock Island woman will spend the next 20 years of her life in prison for stabbing a 14-year-old girl to death in December 2020.

Jimena Jinez, now 20, pleaded guilty last October to first-degree murder for stabbing Lyric Stewart to death in the 1200 block of 11th Street on Dec. 30, 2020.

Rock Island County Judge Frank Fuhr sentenced Jinez to 22 years in prison. However, because she's been in jail since her arrest, she'll only serve 20 years.

After she plead guilty, the state and defense agreed on a sentencing range between 20-30 years.

Jinez originally faced one count of first-degree murder and one count of mob action. Following her guilty plea, the state motioned to dismiss the mob action count, which is defined as "the knowing or reckless use of force or violence disturbing the public peace by two or more persons acting together and without authority of the law."

