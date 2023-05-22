x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man injured in early Sunday morning shooting

Police did not say anything about the man's condition in their press release but did note that this shooting "does not appear to be a random act of violence."
Credit: WQAD

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A man is recovering from a gunshot wound after being shot in the 1300 block of Judson St. early Sunday morning, according to a press release from the Davenport Police Department

Officers responded to the area just before 5 a.m. Sunday following reports of shots fired and a gunshot victim. Once at the scene, officers found the 37-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. 

Police did not say anything about the man's condition in their press release but did note that this shooting "does not appear to be a random act of violence." 

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask those with any information about the incident to contact the Davenport Police Department by calling 563-326-6125, submitting an anonymous tip to QC Crime Stoppers or downloading the P3 Tips app.   

► Download the WQAD News 8 App 
► Subscribe to our newsletter 
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel 

Related Articles

Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel

More Videos

In Other News

1 injured after morning Davenport shooting

Before You Leave, Check This Out