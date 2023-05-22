Man injured in early Sunday morning shooting

Police did not say anything about the man's condition in their press release but did note that this shooting "does not appear to be a random act of violence."

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A man is recovering from a gunshot wound after being shot in the 1300 block of Judson St. early Sunday morning, according to a press release from the Davenport Police Department.

Officers responded to the area just before 5 a.m. Sunday following reports of shots fired and a gunshot victim. Once at the scene, officers found the 37-year-old victim with a gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask those with any information about the incident to contact the Davenport Police Department by calling 563-326-6125, submitting an anonymous tip to QC Crime Stoppers or downloading the P3 Tips app.