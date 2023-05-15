Police investigate shooting that injured 45-year-old man last Friday

The shooting happened Friday night, and the man was the only individual injured in the incident.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A man is recovering from serious injuries after being shot in the 800 block of Warren St. in Davenport last week, according to a press release from the Davenport Police Department.

Police discovered the 45-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds just after 10:18 p.m. Friday night. Those who responded to the scene first began life-saving measures immediately.

Medic EMS transported the man to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported and the incident does not seem to be a random act of violence, according to police. The investigation is ongoing and no other information was made available at the time of this publishing.

Those who believe they have information regarding this case are encouraged to contact the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125. Anonymous tips can be made to QC Crime Stoppers or through the P3 Tips app.