Muscatine Police looking for Rock Island resident charged with attempted murder after shooting

Police say Dejeion Terrell Moore should be considered armed and dangerous.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — An Iowa City man is in custody on several charges, including attempted murder, for an overnight shooting that happened on May 3 in Muscatine, and police are now asking for help in finding the other suspect in the incident who is considered to be "armed and dangerous."

Dejeion Terrell Moore, 20, of Rock Island is the man police are searching for. Moore and the other suspect Charles Edward Smith Jr., 28, are charged with the following:

Attempted murder, four counts.

Intimidation with a dangerous weapon, one count.

Trafficking stolen weapons, one count.

Child endangerment, non-injury, three counts.

Those who believe they have seen Moore should not approach him. Police are asking the public to immediately call 911 if they do see him. His picture is below:

Muscatine police report officers arrested Smith in Iowa City Thursday night. According to Johnson County Jail records, he was booked at 10:19 p.m. and was transported to the Muscatine County Jail.

Smith's arrest and the search for Moore come just over two weeks since the shooting happened at the Cedar Park Apartments in the 1800 block of Logan St. in Muscatine. A shots-fired call came in at 9:41 p.m., according to the initial release from the Muscatine Police Department.

According to one of the nine criminal complaints filed against Moore, a resident of the apartment reported that there had been an "ongoing disturbance" outside of the building with several people throughout the night of May 3. The complaint says Moore and Smith started firing toward a specific unit at the apartment before going back inside in building.

"Several of the shots," according to the complaint, went into the targeted apartment and just one struck a car in front of the building. The child endangerment charges are in play because there were children in both the targeted apartment and the car that was struck by gunfire.

Police conducted a search warrant on the unit that Smith and Moore fled to, where officers discovered two handguns. One of those guns had been reported stolen out of Davenport, according to the complaint.