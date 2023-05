The shooting happened around 11:51 p.m. in the 1400 block of W 4th Street. Responding officers found two men with apparent gunshot wounds.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two men are dead after a late Saturday night shooting in Davenport, according to a Davenport Police Department news release.

The shooting happened around 11:51 p.m. in the 1400 block of W 4th Street. Responding officers found two men with apparent gunshot wounds who had already succumbed to their injuries.