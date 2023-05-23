Jury finds Davenport man guilty in killing 14-year-old in February 2021

The jury also found John E. Hanes III, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, guilty of intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

On Tuesday, a jury convicted a 20-year-old Davenport man of first-degree murder in the 2021 shooting death of 14-year-old Jamon Winfrey, whose body was found in a backyard in the 1300 block of Farnam Street a day after he was shot.

The jury also found John E. Hanes III, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, guilty of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Under Iowa Code, a first-degree murder conviction results in a life sentence with the Iowa Department of Corrections.

An initial police report says Davenport officers responded to shots fired at about 4:30 p.m. Feb. 24, 2021, near 13th and Farnam streets. The report indicated three vehicles were chasing each other when shots were fired from at least one of the vehicles.

Police found cartridge cases but no injuries or damage in their initial investigation before discovering Winfrey's body the next day.

The Davenport Police Department wouldn't announce charges for Winfrey's murder until March 2022.

One of the other suspects, Javon Combs, 21, accepted a plea agreement earlier this month and became a witness for the state ahead of Hanes' trial.

Combs pleaded guilty to three counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and one count of willful injury. Court records say he will serve in the Iowa Department of Corrections for 20 years minimum.

The last suspect, Chrystian Smith, 20, pleaded guilty to his first-degree murder charge in February this year.