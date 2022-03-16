3 men charged with first-degree murder in 2021 shooting of Davenport teen

Jamon Winfrey, 14, was found shot and killed in the 1300 block of Farnam Street in February 2021.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Editor's Note: The video shown above is from a newscast on Feb. 26, 2021.

Three Davenport men have been charged with first-degree murder after the shooting death of 14-year-old Jamon Winfrey in February 2021, according to Davenport Police Department.

Javon Combs, 20, was arrested and charged by Davenport police Wednesday. Eighteen-year-olds Chrystian Smith and John Hanes were also charged with first-degree murder and were previously in custody for unrelated charges.

Police said Winfrey was found dead with a gunshot wound in the 1300 block of Farnam Street on Feb. 25, 2021.

An initial police report says Davenport officers responded to shots fired near 13th and Farnam Street at 4:22 p.m. on Feb. 24, 2021. The report indicated three vehicles chasing each other when shots were fired from at least one of the vehicles.

Police found cartridge cases but no injuries or damage in their initial investigation before discovering Winfrey's body the next day.

"It's sad. It's a 14-year-old boy who was involved in this activity and is now dead," said Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski in a February 2021 press conference.

The gun violence in Davenport had Sikorski calling for change.