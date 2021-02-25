Police presence at two locations in Davenport

Just over a mile apart, there are two active police scenes.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — There were two active police scenes, just over a mile apart in Davenport Thursday afternoon, February 25.

One was at 14th Street and Farnam Street, the other was at Central Park Avenue and Brady Street.

14th Street and Farnam Street:

Police vehicles and caution tape were set up in the area.

Farnam Street is blocked between 14th Street and 13th Street.

Central Park Avenue and Pershing Avenue

A white car was crashed near the front of a home on the corner of that intersection.

Central Park Avenue is blocked off to traffic in that area.