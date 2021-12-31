Rock Island teenager remembered one-year after stabbing death

Family and friends held a candlelight vigil and balloon release for 14-year-old Lyric Stewart on the one-year anniversary of her death.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Loved ones came together to remember a Rock Island teenager killed one year ago.

Family and friends of Lyric Stewart, 14, held a candlelight vigil and balloon release on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 to celebrate Lyric's life.

"There's no words to describe how I feel," father Tony Stewart said.

"We all loved Lyric," aunt Diana Stewart said.

Police said Lyric died after being stabbed to death Dec. 30, 2020 in the 1200 block of 11th Street in Rock Island.

"It's really been hard for me and my family," Tony said. "It's just been really hard."

"They broke a link in our chain," Diana said.

Several dozen people gathered to show their support and keep Lyric's name alive.

"Everybody remembers her for her beautiful smile," Tony said.

Loved ones said they have not stopped their fight for justice one year later.

"We're not going to go away until justice is served," Tony said.

Jimena Jinez, 18, is accused of the murder. She was charged with first degree murder.

"Why did this happen," Diana said. "What was so bad, that you had to take a life."

"I still don't understand it, but I feel she should be prosecuted to the fullest," Tony said.

Tony said he's not giving up on getting closure surrounding his daughter's death.

"It won't stop," Tony said.

"This has been the roughest time of our life," Diana said.

Lyric was described as a child who was loving, caring and had a fun spirit.

"She had a heart of gold," Tony said. "I just pray no parent has to go through what I'm going through."

"Definitely the light of our family," Diana said. "We all miss her terribly."