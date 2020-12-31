18-year-old woman faces murder charge in Rock Island stabbing death of 14-year-old girl

An 18-year-old woman is being charged with the stabbing murder of a 14-year-old girl in Rock Island Wednesday night.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — An 18-year-old woman is being charged with the stabbing murder of a 14-year-old girl in Rock Island Wednesday night.

The Rock Island Police Department said a 14-year-old girl was stabbed in the 1200 block of 11th Street just after 8:15 p.m. Wednesday. Officers gave first-aid before an ambulance took her to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The girl was then taken to University of Iowa Hospitals where she died from her injuries. She has been identified as Lyric D. Stewart, from Rock Island.

Jimena Jinez, 18, from Rock Island, was arrested early Thursday, Dec. 31 in rural Rock Island County.

Jinez is being charged with first degree murder and is being held in Rock Island County Jail on $1.5 million bond.