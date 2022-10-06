The sentencing hearing for the now 20-year-old Jimena Jinez is set for Jan. 6, 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Editor's note: The video above is from Dec. 30, 2021.

The woman accused of stabbing a 14-year-old girl to death in December 2020 has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder charges in Rock Island County, according to updated online court records from Thursday.

Police arrested the now-20-year-old Jimena Jinez of Rock Island on Dec. 30, 2020, after 14-year-old Lyric D. Stewart was found stabbed in the 1200 block of 11th Street.

First responders transported Stewart to the University of Iowa where she succumbed to her injuries.

Jinez originally faced one count of first-degree murder and one count of mob action. The state motioned to dismiss the mob action count, which is defined as "the knowing or reckless use of force or violence disturbing the public peace by two or more persons acting together and without authority of the law."

Online court records say the defense and prosecution agreed to a sentencing range of 20-30 years. The sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 6, 2023, at 1 p.m.

Catch up on News 8's previous coverage of this case