Former Rock Island alderman is charged with embezzling over $10K

Former Rock Island City Council member David Geenen was charged with stealing over $10,000 from the Doris and Victor Day Foundation.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office on Friday, Feb. 4 filed charges against a former Rock Island City Council member.

Shortly after being terminated from his position with the Doris and Victor Day Foundation, former 7th Ward Alderman David Geenen submitted his resignation from the city council on Nov. 19 while under investigation for allegedly embezzling money from his employer.

The Rock Island Police Department, County Sheriff's Office and County State's Attorney's Office found evidence significant enough to file charges for theft of over $10,000 but less than $100,000 against Geenen, according to a release from the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office.

The charges alleged Geenen was knowingly and illegally in control of more than $30,000 in Day Foundation funds. Through a series of transactions, he diverted funds appropriated to local organizations and wrote checks for his own personal use since December 2020, according to the release. Geenen also allegedly altered bank statements in order to hide the missing money.

The Day Foundation awards grants within the Quad Cities area to programs that supply services in health, education, youth development, community development, culture and basic human needs, according to its website. It also awards donations to organizations committed to reducing poverty and injustice and promoting democratic values, free expression and human achievement.