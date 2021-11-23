Rock Island Alderman Dave Geenen has resigned after embezzlement allegations earlier this month

The council is now looking for a new 7th Ward appointee who will serve until the April 2023 election.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — After embezzlement allegations earlier this month, former Rock Island 7th Ward Alderman Dave Geenen has left city council.

Mayor Mike Thoms said Geenen submitted his resignation letter on Nov. 19th, but the former alderman, "did not disclose any reasoning."

Geenen is under investigation after reportedly embezzling money from the Doris and Victor Day Foundation, according to the foundation's Board of Directors Secretary Kai Swanson.

Swanson said board members unanimously voted to remove Geenen on Nov. 4th, adding that Geenen was the only paid employee of the foundation. Authorities are investigating to see at what extend grantees and partners may have been underpaid from the amounts awarded by the board.

The Rock Island County Sheriff's Office previously released online reports, saying over $500 in funds was stolen, but they did not name Geenen. A forensic audit of the accounts is underway in the investigation.

Geenen leaving opens up a seat in the 7th Ward, which Mayor Thoms says the new appointee will serve until the April 2023 election, and the following winner will serve for two years to get on the correct cycle of council seats.

People interested in the seat can send a letter of intent to the mayor by Dec. 6th at rimayor@rigov.org