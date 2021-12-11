Rock Island alderman under investigation for stolen funds from Doris and Victor Day foundation

Authorities say forensic audits of the foundation's accounts are underway after reports of more than $500 in missing funds.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill — Update: Rock Island Alderman Dave Geenen is among those under investigation after reportedly embezzling money from the Doris and Victor Day Foundation.

The Foundation's Board of Directors Secretary Kai Swanson confirmed that board members unanimously voted to remove Geenen from the foundation on Nov. 4th.

Swanson added that Geenen was the only paid employee of the foundation and authorities are investigating to see at what extent grantees and partners may have been underpaid from the amounts awarded by the board.

The Doris and Victor Day Foundation was created in 1965 and seeks to fulfill their version of a "better place" in the Quad Cities.

To reach their goals, the foundation trustees have utilized grants that meet human needs such as:

emergency assistance

affordable housing

child care

job training

support programs

scholarships

education

The foundation says they have guidelines in place so they don't, "establish rigid regulations that limit the creative ability to meet needs as they arise in the community."

Grants for program, operating and capital expenses focus on:

direct services, in the areas of health, education, youth development, community development, culture and basic human need

organizations or projects that are working to reduce poverty and injustice and promote democratic values, free expression and human achievement