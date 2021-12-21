Upping the downtown: Rock Island hopes to begin $7M revamp project in 2022

The proposed project includes improvements through the historic downtown, between 1st and 4th avenues and 15th and 21st streets.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island City Council voted Monday night, Dec. 20, to dedicate $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding toward a proposed downtown modernization project.

The ARPA funds, combined with revenue from district property taxes, contribute about $4 million to the $7 million project. Up to $3 million in grant money could added to the project from the State of Illinois Rebuild Downtowns & Main Streets Capital Grant Program, according to a news release from the Quad Cities Chamber.

Pending the award, the streetscaping and placemaking improvements through the Downtown Rock Island Historic District - between 1st and 4th avenues and 15th and 21st streets - is schedule to begin in 2022, according to the release.

“Not only will this project help accelerate the recovery of businesses hit hard by the pandemic, but we believe it will lead to more private investment and truly kickstart the revitalization of Downtown Rock Island,” Downtown Rock Island Director Jack Cullen said. “Rock Islanders care deeply about their Downtown, and this project has what it takes to create the vibrant sense of place our community is craving and attract visitors, too.”

The primary focus areas of the proposed downtown project include:

Reconstructing Great River Plaza.

Creating Arts Alley (1700 block of 2nd Avenue).

Adding a gateway between the downtown business district and Schwiebert Riverfront Park.

Constructing a new dog park.

Whether or not the Illinois grant is awarded, the $4 million already allocated to the project will be spent on downtown improvements.