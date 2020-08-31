Teen driver leads police on chase in Davenport amid shooting investigation

A shooting investigation led to a police chase with a stolen vehicle in Davenport.

On Sunday afternoon, August 30 police were called to the hospital where a juvenile had accidentally shot himself in the leg, according to the Davenport Police Department. Police got the description of the vehicle that dropped him off at the hospital and ultimately found out that it had been stolen from the 1100 block of East Garfield Street early that morning.

Officers found the vehicle around 4:10 p.m. and tried to make a traffic stop at 16th Street and Vine Street. The vehicle didn't pull over and drove to the 200 block of West 31st Street. That's where police said four people "bailed from the vehicle."

Three of them were apprehended immediately, said police. Two guns were found in the vehicle.

The 16-year-old driver was charged with felon in possession of a firearm and eluding. Charges are pending against the others involved, which were two boys and one girl.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.