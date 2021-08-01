Stolen car crashed into trees in Davenport Friday, police on scene

The car crashed in the 4600 block of Telegraph Road near Sunderbruch Park in Davenport, IA just after noon on Dec. 8, 2021. Check back here for updates.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A car that was stolen went off the road, crashing into a tree in Davenport Friday afternoon.

The car, a 2021 Kia K5, crashed in the 4400 block of Telegraph Road near Sunderbruch Park in Davenport, IA just after noon on Dec. 8, 2021.

The Davenport Police Department confirmed the car was stolen and officers were signaling to the driver to pull over. When the driver fled officers, police attempted a pit maneuver to stop the vehicle.

The attempt was not what caused the car to crash into trees on the side of the road, police said.

Lolita Payne, from Rock Island, told News 8 she owned the vehicle and noticed it was missing around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

