Clinton, IA Police Department searching for gas station robbery suspect

CLINTON, Iowa — Police in Clinton, Iowa are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery at a Shell Express gas station.
According to a Facebook post from the Clinton Police Department, police are investigating a robbery that took place at the Shell Express location at 500 N 2nd Street on Monday, Aug. 8 at about 5:25 a.m.
Officials provided security camera footage that depicts the suspect as a white person in a plain gray shirt, khaki pants or shorts, a white hat, and a black bandana wrapped around almost the entirety of their face.
CPD is asking for help with locating the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1458. Individuals may also report anonymous information to the Clinton County Crime Stoppers by calling (563) 242-6595 or (888) 883-8015.