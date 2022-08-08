Clinton, IA Police Department searching for gas station robbery suspect

The suspect is involved with a robbery at the Shell Express location on 2nd Street on Monday, Aug. 8 at about 5:25 a.m.

CLINTON, Iowa — Police in Clinton, Iowa are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery at a Shell Express gas station.

According to a Facebook post from the Clinton Police Department, police are investigating a robbery that took place at the Shell Express location at 500 N 2nd Street on Monday, Aug. 8 at about 5:25 a.m.

Officials provided security camera footage that depicts the suspect as a white person in a plain gray shirt, khaki pants or shorts, a white hat, and a black bandana wrapped around almost the entirety of their face.

CPD is asking for help with locating the suspect.

