x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Clinton, IA Police Department searching for gas station robbery suspect

The suspect is involved with a robbery at the Shell Express location on 2nd Street on Monday, Aug. 8 at about 5:25 a.m.
Credit: Clinton Police Department

CLINTON, Iowa — Police in Clinton, Iowa are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery at a Shell Express gas station.

According to a Facebook post from the Clinton Police Department, police are investigating a robbery that took place at the Shell Express location at 500 N 2nd Street on Monday, Aug. 8 at about 5:25 a.m.

Officials provided security camera footage that depicts the suspect as a white person in a plain gray shirt, khaki pants or shorts, a white hat, and a black bandana wrapped around almost the entirety of their face.

CPD is asking for help with locating the suspect.

#CPDMEDIARELEASE Incident: Shell Express Robbery Date of Release: August 8, 2022 Location: 500 N. 2nd Street Summary:...

Posted by Clinton Police Department on Monday, August 8, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1458. Individuals may also report anonymous information to the Clinton County Crime Stoppers by calling (563) 242-6595 or (888) 883-8015. 

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Rock Falls woman found guilty of murder in 2019 stabbing death

Before You Leave, Check This Out