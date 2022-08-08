Teen flees Bettendorf police in stolen van, collides head-on with another driver

While fleeing a traffic stop, the 16-year-old girl was driving recklessly on Lincoln Road, crossed the center line and collided with another van.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A teen driver faces pending charges after fleeing a traffic stop Friday night, Aug. 5 and colliding head-on with another driver in Bettendorf.

According to the Bettendorf Police Department, an officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a Dodge Caravan for traffic charges at about 9:20 p.m. Friday. When the van failed to stop, a police chase ensued.

The driver of the van, a 16-year-old girl, began driving recklessly and ran a stop sign while going westbound at the intersection of 18th Street and Lincoln Road. From there, she crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Chrysler Town and Country traveling eastbound at the 700 block of Lincoln Road, not far from Mark Twain Elementary School.

The teen was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries with charges pending. The van she was driving was found to be stolen out of Davenport.

The driver of the Town and Country was also taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries. A passenger in the van was treated at the scene and released.

The Bettendorf Police Department and Iowa State Police were continuing to investigate as of Monday, Aug. 8.