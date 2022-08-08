Dixon man is arrested for sexual assault, kidnapping, child pornography

DIXON, Ill. — A Dixon man was arrested Saturday, Aug. 6 on several felony charges following an investigation by the Dixon Police Department.
Dixon police began the criminal investigation on Friday, Aug. 5 and identified Billy E. Beauchamp, 55, as the suspect.
Beauchamp was charged Saturday with child pornography, a Class X felony; aggravated criminal sexual assault, a Class X felony; child pornography, a Class 2 felony; and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony.
He remained in custody at the Lee County Jail as of Saturday.
Police Chief Steven Howell reminded the public to report any suspicious activity to the police department at 815-288-4411 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-228-4488.