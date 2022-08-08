x
Crime

Dixon man is arrested for sexual assault, kidnapping, child pornography

Billy E. Beauchamp, 55, was arrested Saturday on several felony charges following an investigation that began the day before.
DIXON, Ill. — A Dixon man was arrested Saturday, Aug. 6 on several felony charges following an investigation by the Dixon Police Department.

Dixon police began the criminal investigation on Friday, Aug. 5 and identified Billy E. Beauchamp, 55, as the suspect. 

Beauchamp was charged Saturday with child pornography, a Class X felony; aggravated criminal sexual assault, a Class X felony; child pornography, a Class 2 felony; and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony. 

He remained in custody at the Lee County Jail as of Saturday.

Police Chief Steven Howell reminded the public to report any suspicious activity to the police department at 815-288-4411 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-228-4488.

