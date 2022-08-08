Car break-in suspect arrested in Burlington after taking, using officer's Taser

Allegedly, a man who was a suspect in a reported car break-in put up a fight, took an officer's Taser, and tried to hit police with it.

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A man was arrested in Burlington after he reportedly took a police officer's Taser and attempted to use it during his detainment.

According to a release from the Burlington Police Department, on Sunday, Aug. 7 at 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of North Roosevelt Avenue after it was reported that a man was breaking into a car.

Police found the man, later identified as 30-year-old Darwin Orejana, just north of Sunnyside Avenue on Highway 61, and attempted to stop him.

Reportedly, Orejana refused to cooperate with the police and resisted arrest. During the struggle, he was able to one of the officer's Tasers and attempted to fire it at police. He then led police on a foot chase before being taken into custody.

Orejana is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon against a police officer, two counts of disarming a police officer, interference with official acts with a weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in the Des Moines County Correctional center on bond pending a court appearance.