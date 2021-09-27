Here's a list of Halloween 2021 events and haunted houses in the Quad Cities

Halloween season approaching and many community are beginning to put on or release dates for their seasonal events for month of October.
We're keeping a list of community events throughout the season here.
With the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing, it is recommended that you follow health guidelines when taking part in community events and make sure you're aware of any specific rules that they may require.
Don't see an event here? Let us know by sending us a message on Facebook or through our Contact Us page, and we'll add it to the list.
- Davenport Public Library Trunk Or Treat
- 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Fairmount Library on Wednesday, October 27
- Local organizations, first responders, and library partners will be handing out candy.
- Factory of Fear
- Open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from September 24 to October 31
- from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Friday and Saturday for $25, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. for $22
- Haunted Carter Farms
- Open every Friday and Saturday through October 30 from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Admission starts at $15, or $13 with two canned food items
- Quad Cities Haunted Forest
- Open every Friday and Saturday from October 8 to October 30 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Admission goes at $20
- Shock Factory
- Skellington Manor - Theatre of the Macabre
- Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through October 31
- 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday
- Admission begins at $20
- Torment at Twelve Hundred
- Open all weekends in October; 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays and on Halloween Night
RELATED: Stay in the know with WQAD online