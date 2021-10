The pumpkins were labeled A, B, C, and D. Find out who won the contest between Jon, Angie, Andrew, and Nina.

MOLINE, Ill. — We carved them, and you voted.

Angie, Andrew, Nina, and I were tasked with carving pumpkins, and we were told our fans on social media would vote for which one they thought would be the best.

Pumpkin A got 28 votes. Pumpkin B got 19. Pumpkin C got 71, and Pumpkin D got 192! Whose pumpkin was Pumpkin D? Angie's!