2021 Trick-or-treat times for the Quad City area

Cities across the Quad City area are beginning to post their trick-or-treat hours for the 2021 Halloween season.
With many Halloween-goers returning to normal events this year, many trick-or-treat celebrations and hours are also making their comeback in 2021.
Don't see your city's hours here? Let us know by sending us a message on Facebook or through our Contact Us page, and we'll add it to the list.
Illinois
Aledo: Sunday, October 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Carbon Cliff: Sunday, October 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Colona: Sunday, October 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Dixon: Sunday, October 31 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Fulton: Saturday, October 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Galesburg: Sunday, October 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Geneseo: Sunday, October 31 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Moline: Sunday, October 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Monmouth: Sunday, October 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Morrison: Saturday, October 30, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Niabi Zoo: Sunday, October 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Boo at the Zoo
Port Byron: Sunday, October 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Rock Falls: Sunday, October 31 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Savanna: Sunday, October 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Woodhull: Sunday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Iowa
Bettendorf: Sunday, October 31 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Clinton: Saturday, October 30, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Davenport: Sunday, October 31 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Riverdale: Sunday, October 31 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
