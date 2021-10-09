2021 Trick-or-treat times for the Quad City area

City trick-or-treat hours are starting to be posted across the Quad City area.

Cities across the Quad City area are beginning to post their trick-or-treat hours for the 2021 Halloween season.

With many Halloween-goers returning to normal events this year, many trick-or-treat celebrations and hours are also making their comeback in 2021.

Don't see your city's hours here? Let us know by sending us a message on Facebook or through our Contact Us page, and we'll add it to the list.

Illinois

Aledo: Sunday, October 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Carbon Cliff: Sunday, October 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Colona: Sunday, October 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Dixon: Sunday, October 31 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Fulton: Saturday, October 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Galesburg: Sunday, October 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Geneseo: Sunday, October 31 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Moline: Sunday, October 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monmouth: Sunday, October 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Morrison: Saturday, October 30, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Niabi Zoo: Sunday, October 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Boo at the Zoo

Port Byron: Sunday, October 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Rock Falls: Sunday, October 31 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Savanna: Sunday, October 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Woodhull: Sunday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Iowa

Bettendorf: Sunday, October 31 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Clinton: Saturday, October 30, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Davenport: Sunday, October 31 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.