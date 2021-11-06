Veterans ride free on QC transit systems during Veterans Week

Metro, Bettendorf Transit, and Davenport CitiBus will all let vets ride for free for the week of November 7th through the 13th.

Local veterans can enjoy free bus rides from the area's public transporation for all of next week.

In a joint release from Metro, Bettendorf Transit, and Davenport CitiBus, the three transit systems announced that all veterans are eligible for free-fixed route rides for the week of November 7 through November 13.

The offer is made to honor those who have served the country for Veterans Week, which is celebrated in honor of Veterans Day on Thursday, November 11.