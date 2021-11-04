‘Thank you for your service’ | Businesses offer freebies, deals for Veterans Day

MOLINE, Ill. — Veterans Day is Thursday, Nov. 11, and many nationwide businesses are offering deals for veterans to honor them for their military service, according to MilitaryBenefits.info. Quad Cities’ small businesses are also joining in on the deals.
Know of a deal for the list we haven’t included? Email us at news@wqad.com or send us a message on our Facebook page.
- 7-Eleven:
- Veterans can get a free coffee or Big Gulp on Veterans Day through the 7-Eleven app.
- AMP Electrical and Mechanical Services:
- The Galesburg, Illinois, electrician company will be giving away a Rheem furnace and air conditioning unit to a military veteran. Veterans could submit entries until Nov. 1.
- The winning veteran will be announced Thursday, Nov. 11.
- Applebee’s:
- Veterans and active-duty military members can get a meal free from a limited menu from the restaurant chain on Nov. 11. Proof of service is required.
- Aspen Dental:
- Veterans and their significant others can make an appointment from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 for free dental care. The following QC locations are participating:
- 4404 16th St., Moline, IL 61265.
- 5270 Elmore Avenue, Suite 4, Davenport, IA 52807.
- 2506 Volunteer Drive, Galesburg, IL 61401.
- Call 1-844-277-3646 to schedule an appointment.
- Bettendorf Transit:
- Enjoy free fixed-route transit rides the week of Nov. 8-13. Additional information regarding transit routes and schedules is available at www.bettendorf.org.
- Buffalo Wild Wings:
- Veterans and active military who dine-in or call for takeout will receive a free order of boneless wings and a side of fries at participating locations.
- Casey’s General Store:
- The convenience store will provide free coffee to all active and former service members on Nov. 11.
- Customers can also round up their totals during the month to help raise funds for nonprofits Hope for the Warriors and Children of Fallen Patriots.
- Dunkin’ Donuts:
- Enjoy a 10% discount at participating locations and free donut at stores nationwide.
- Famous Dave’s:
- Dine-in or to go, all military personnel will receive a free Georgia chopped pork sandwich and a side.
- Hy-Vee:
- The grocery chain will offer free buffet-style breakfast to all veterans and active-duty military members from 6-10 a.m. at every store. According to Hy-Vee, there will also be a contactless drive-thru option in the parking lots where each breakfast will be individually packaged.
- Free donuts and coffee will be offered at all Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh locations on Nov. 11.
- Veterans can also receive 15% off their grocery total when they shop at Hy-Vee and Dollar Fresh on Nov. 11.
- IHOP:
- Enjoy free red, white and blueberry pancakes on from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 11.
- Little Caesars Pizza:
- From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11, receive a free lunch combo.
- Palmer Grill:
- Enjoy a Veteran’s Day breakfast for $2 with 2 eggs, bacon/sausage and toast. The Grill will also offer a cheeseburger basket for $7.75 with choice of side.
- Starbucks:
- Current and former military members and their spouses can enjoy a free tall hot coffee on Nov. 11.
- For every cup of hot coffee sold on Nov. 11, Starbucks will donate to Headstrong and Team Red, White & Blue.
- Taco John’s:
- Veterans can get a free small beef taco combo through the Taco John’s app all day Thursday, Nov. 11 at any of its locations.
- Village Inn:
- Dine-in or pickup, get a free V.I.B. breakfast on Nov. 11 with proof of service at participating locations.
- Wendy’s:
- Enjoy a free small breakfast combo on Nov. 11 with valid military ID.