Edison Jr. High School forced to temporarily close over COVID concerns

ROCK ISLAND, Ill — One school in the Rock Island-Milan School District is forced to close its doors due to COVID concerns .

District officials announced Friday, Nov. 5, Edison Jr. High School will return to remote learning after a spike in COVID cases and students in quarantine.

"We want to keep our doors open all year," superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence said.

As of Nov. 5, the Rock Island County Health Department reported nearly 40 children under the age of 18 had tested positive for COVID.

"We're just trying to follow those protocols to stay safe," Lawrence said.

"I don't really like it," 8th grader Kaylee Parr said.

Kaylee and her mother knew the new school year would be uncertain.

"Some people don't have the time to have their kids home," parent Brittany Clenney said.

Clenney is one out of hundreds of parents deciding on what to do.

"Students want to be in school. Parents want their children to be in school," Lawrence said. "We know the effects of not being in person."

As of Thursday, Nov. 4, Lawrence said 18 students were positive for COVID and 260 were in quarantine district-wide.

"I was so glad to be back at school and now we have to do this all over again," Parr said.

"It's just frustrating," Clenney said.

Three staff members had the virus and five staff were in quarantine across the district as of Nov. 4, according to Lawrence.

"These kids need to be in school," Clenney said.

The district did not release the number of COVID cases and students in quarantine at Edison Jr. High School.

Students will be allowed to return back to school on Nov. 29. This is the first and only school closure in the Rock Island-Milan School District due to COVID this school year.