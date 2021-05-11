Car drives through Palmer College's weight room Friday

The incident happened early Friday morning at Palmer College in Davenport.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Early Friday morning, Nov. 5, a vehicle drove through a building on the Palmer College of Chiropractic campus off of Brady Street in Davenport and caused major damage.

Crews were cleaning up Friday morning after a crash left the college's weight room badly damaged.

According to News 8's crew on scene Friday, a gate was smashed through, glass and bricks were scattered everywhere and even a street light was knocked down.

The Davenport Police Department said it was unable to release any additional information as of 5:30 a.m.